Death toll reaches 121 in Texas floods; 161 still missing in Kerr County

The death toll from flash flooding across Texas has risen to 121, including 96 fatalities in Kerr County alone, according to officials. At least 166 people remain missing statewide.

Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville’s community services officer, said Thursday that 60 adults and 36 children have been confirmed dead in Kerr County. At least 161 remain missing in the county, including five campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic.

Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old Christian summer camp near Kerrville, confirmed Monday that 27 campers and counselors had died. “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” the camp said in a statement. “We are praying for them constantly.”

More than 2,100 personnel from federal, state, and local agencies are on the ground, including teams from 10 states with two more en route. “They’re working to reunite victims with families,” Lamb said during a briefing.

Additional fatalities have been reported in Travis County (8), Kendall County (7), Burnet County (5), Williamson County (3), and Tom Green County (1). Five people are still missing in areas outside Kerr County, according to officials.

Governor Greg Abbott previously said the flooding in Kerr and Kendall counties alone had surpassed the death toll from Hurricane Harvey. “That’s how catastrophic this is,” he said Tuesday after surveying the area.

Federal agencies including the FBI, DEA, U.S. Coast Guard, and Homeland Security Investigations are working alongside state and local officials under a unified command. Authorities continue to urge the public to report missing persons by calling 830-258-1111 or emailing [email protected].