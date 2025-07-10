Dozens rescued after fire erupts in multi-story building in Santiago, Chile

A fire broke out at a residential building in downtown Santiago, Chile, trapping as many as 100 people and sending thick smoke through multiple floors, according to local media. All residents have since been evacuated.

The fire began around 1:30 p.m. local time on Thursday in a large apartment complex in the capital’s central district. Firefighters reported heavy smoke conditions and multiple people trapped inside as the blaze spread through the building.

Chile’s 24Horas, citing officials at the scene, said up to 100 people were initially trapped but were later rescued by emergency crews.

At least nine people, including two children, were hospitalized for injuries related to the incident, while an additional 40 were treated at the scene, according to firefighters.

Footage showed a large emergency response as firefighters used ladders to evacuate residents from upper floors. Some residents jumped from windows onto rescue trampolines deployed by crews below.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Local media reports suggest it may have started in the building’s underground storage area. Firefighters are also examining the possible presence of hazardous materials, including cyanide.