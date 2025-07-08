US News
Family of 4 killed in small plane crash in North Carolina
Four people, including two children, were killed when a small plane crashed in a wooded area in North Carolina, according to state and federal officials.
The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Monday in Lee County, near Sanford, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The aircraft was a Cirrus SR22, a single-engine plane commonly used in general aviation.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 35-year-olds Travis and Candice Buchanan and their children, 10-year-old Aubrey and 9-year-old Walker. Authorities said three of the victims died at the scene. The fourth was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
According to Spectrum News journalist Patrick Karl Thomas, citing officials, the victims were members of the family behind Buchanan Family Farms, a well-known business in the area.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide further updates.
Man with loaded gun arrested at Florida church after making threatening remarks
Family of 4 killed in small plane crash in North Carolina
Drone collides with rescue helicopter in flood-hit Kerr County, Texas
Gunman killed after opening fire on Border Patrol building in McAllen, Texas
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
Firefighters ambushed while responding to Idaho wildfire, at least 2 killed
-
World1 week ago
Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf, expected to make landfall in eastern Mexico
-
Legal6 days ago
Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘El Chapo,’ to plead guilty in Chicago drug trafficking case
-
US News6 days ago
Massive explosions reported at fireworks site in Yolo County, California
-
Health6 days ago
Cambodia reports 3 new human cases of H5N1 bird flu
-
Legal5 days ago
At least 4 injured in shooting at mall in Savannah, Georgia
-
Legal5 hours ago
3 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Philadelphia
-
World1 week ago
Baghdad hotel that hosted Arab League Summit damaged by fire