Family of 4 killed in small plane crash in North Carolina

Four people, including two children, were killed when a small plane crashed in a wooded area in North Carolina, according to state and federal officials.

The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Monday in Lee County, near Sanford, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The aircraft was a Cirrus SR22, a single-engine plane commonly used in general aviation.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 35-year-olds Travis and Candice Buchanan and their children, 10-year-old Aubrey and 9-year-old Walker. Authorities said three of the victims died at the scene. The fourth was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

According to Spectrum News journalist Patrick Karl Thomas, citing officials, the victims were members of the family behind Buchanan Family Farms, a well-known business in the area.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide further updates.