World
Fire damages Tomorrowland main stage ahead of festival opening
A fire severely damaged the main stage at Tomorrowland in Belgium just days before the start of the world-renowned electronic dance music festival, organizers confirmed. No injuries were reported.
In a statement on Wednesday, Tomorrowland said the incident involved a “serious incident” at its iconic main stage. The festival, held annually in Boom, Belgium, attracts hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world and is known for its immersive stage designs, narrative themes, and international artist lineups.
“Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged.” the statement read. “We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.”
The cause of the fire has not been publicly confirmed.
Footage shared on social media showed flames erupting from the right side of the stage before quickly spreading across the large structure. Images of the aftermath showed the steel frame still standing, but much of the decorative elements destroyed.
Despite the damage, organizers said the DreamVille campsite will open as planned on Thursday and all travel activities associated with the festival in Brussels and Antwerp will proceed as scheduled.
“We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend,” organizers said, referring to the first of two planned weekends: July 18–20 and July 25–27. “More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”
The damaged structure had been built around this year’s theme, “Orbyz,” which Tomorrowland described as a fictional universe “uncovered by melting ice, where a hidden civilization emerges powered by red crystal energy.” The festival unveils a new theme each year, with the main stage typically designed to reflect that concept.
Artists scheduled to perform on the main stage included David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, Steve Aoki, Anyma, Alan Walker, Armin Van Buuren, among others.
