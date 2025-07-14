US News
Flash flood warnings issued for NYC and parts of New Jersey
Flash flood warnings were issued for over 10 million people in parts of New York City and northeastern New Jersey as severe storms brought heavy rainfall and reports of widespread flooding, according to meteorologists.
The warnings were issued Monday evening and include areas such as Manhattan, Brooklyn, The Bronx, Staten Island, Jersey City, Newark, and Elizabeth. The warning for New York City is in effect until 9:45 p.m., while the warning for northeastern New Jersey expires at 9 p.m. More than 10 million people are within the affected areas, according to the National Weather Service office in New York.
The Weather Prediction Center said in an update at 7:01 p.m. that flash flooding is likely across the Mid-Atlantic region, with “a threat of significant flash flooding across the urban centers from Richmond to New York City.” Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour were observed in some areas, with locally higher totals expected.
“There is potential for some of the heavier rainfall to extend into New York City proper which could lead to an elevated flash flood risk,” meteorologists said. “Totals exceeding 2 inches in a short span of time could easily occur in the window.”
The forecast cited ongoing multi-cell clusters and storm lines extending from northern Virginia through Pennsylvania and into the Lower Hudson Valley as the primary drivers of the flooding threat. The environment was described as favorable for continued intense rainfall despite diminishing heat.
Images posted on social media showed vehicles partially submerged in floodwaters across parts of New Jersey and New York City. Water was also seen entering buildings in some affected areas.
Residents in flood-prone locations were advised to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flooded streets.
