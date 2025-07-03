Former NBA player Ben McLemore found guilty of rape and abuse in Oregon

Former NBA player Ben McLemore has been convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman after a 2021 party, following a jury trial in Oregon.

McLemore, 32, was convicted in Clackamas County Circuit Court on Thursday of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and second-degree sexual abuse. Sentencing is scheduled for July 9 at 9:30 a.m.

According to prosecutors, the assault occurred in the early morning hours of October 3, 2021, following a party at the home of Robert Covington, who was McLemore’s teammate on the Portland Trail Blazers at the time.

The victim had been drinking heavily and was described as “hammered unconscious drunk,” prosecutor Scott Healy told jurors. Witnesses testified that she had vomited, was slurring her speech, and could barely walk or lift her head.

Article continues below the player

She passed out on a living room couch around 2 a.m., and McLemore later lay down on the same couch. Around 6 a.m., the woman partially regained consciousness as McLemore began sexually assaulting her, Healy said. She was “fading in and out” of consciousness and sought medical care later that day.

“[The defendant] needs to be held accountable for what he did,” the victim said during her trial testimony. “You can’t do that to somebody … I don’t care who you are.”

McLemore’s defense team denied the allegations, arguing the sexual contact was consensual and initiated by the victim. They acknowledged both were intoxicated but claimed the victim was sober enough to give consent.

McLemore played nine seasons in the NBA, including stints with the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Under Oregon law, McLemore faces up to 45 years in prison if the charges are sentenced consecutively. The final sentence will depend on whether the judge orders the terms to run concurrently or consecutively.