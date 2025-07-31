Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas arrested in illegal gambling operation

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas and seven other individuals have been arrested for allegedly operating a high-stakes illegal gambling ring out of a mansion in Encino, California, according to the prosecutors.

Arenas, 43, of Woodland Hills, California, is charged with conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business, and making false statements to federal investigators, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

The former player was arrested on Wednesday and appeared for arraignment in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles that afternoon.

Arenas, nicknamed “Agent Zero,” played in the NBA from 2001 to 2012 for teams including the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. A three-time All-Star player, his career declined following injuries and a widely publicized 2010 suspension for bringing firearms into an NBA locker room.

Also arrested and charged in the case are Yevgeni Gershman, 49, of Woodland Hills; Evgenni Tourevski, 48, of Tarzana; Allan Austria, 52, of West Hills; Yarin Cohen, 27, of Tarzana; and Ievgen Krachun, 43, of Tarzana. Each faces one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business.

According to the indictment, Arenas rented out his Encino mansion between September 2021 and July 2022 to host illicit poker games. At his direction, co-conspirator Arthur Kats staged the property, recruited organizers, and collected rent on Arenas’ behalf.

Gershman, described as a suspected member of an Israeli transnational organized crime group, along with Tourevski, Austria, and Cohen, allegedly managed the games, including “Pot Limit Omaha” poker, took house fees known as “rakes,” and invited players to participate.

The group allegedly hired young women to serve drinks, provide massages, and offer companionship to players in exchange for tips, and then taxed a portion of their earnings. Additional staff, including chefs, valets, and armed security, were hired to support the games.

Krachun allegedly acted as a “chip runner,” distributing poker chips, tracking wins and losses, and paying staff.

Gershman and a seventh defendant, Valentina Cojocari, 35, of Woodland Hills, also face charges of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, marriage fraud, and making false statements on immigration documents.

Prosecutors allege that Gershman, an Israeli citizen, entered into a sham marriage with Cojocari in early 2022 to obtain legal residency in the United States and lied to immigration officials about his criminal background and involvement in illegal gambling.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to five years in federal prison per count. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division – Transnational Organized Crime Section, and IRS Criminal Investigation.