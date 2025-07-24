France to recognize Palestinian state, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will formally recognize the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September, citing a need to advance toward a two-state solution and end the war in Gaza.

In a statement posted online on Thursday, Macron said the decision was consistent with France’s historic commitment to a “just and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

“The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and to bring relief to the civilian population,” Macron said. “We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.”

Macron said the recognition comes in light of commitments made by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, including organizing elections and assuming full governance over the Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

“We must also ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza. And finally, we must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region,” Macron wrote.

In a letter sent to Abbas and released by the Élysée Palace, Macron reaffirmed France’s support for a two-state solution and said France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair a high-level conference at the UN on the peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Macron also committed to mobilizing international support and said France’s recognition of Palestine would be a “decisive contribution to peace in the Middle East.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the announcement. “We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre,” Netanyahu said. “Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it.”

Since 2024, several countries have formally recognized the State of Palestine, including Spain, Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, Malta and Mexico. Nearly 150 countries around the world have now extended diplomatic recognition.