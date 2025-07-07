Gunman killed after opening fire on Border Patrol building in McAllen, Texas

A man armed with assault rifles opened fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, injuring three people before being shot and killed by law enforcement, according to officials.

The shooting occurred at around 5:50 a.m. on Monday at a facility located at McAllen International Airport, where the suspect fired dozens of rounds at the federal building housing Border Patrol agents, according to Police Chief Victor Rodriguez. Agents returned fire and fatally shot the suspect near the front entrance.

The suspect has been tentatively identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, a Michigan resident who arrived in a vehicle with Michigan license plates. Chief Rodriguez said Mosqueda was reported missing from an address in Weslaco, Texas at around 4 a.m.

Three people were injured in the attack, including a McAllen police officer identified as Ismael Garcia, who was struck in the knee. Rodriguez said it’s unclear whether he was hit by a full round or a fragment.

A Border Patrol agent and another officer were also injured, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). All three were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

Rodriguez said the suspect was carrying what looked like an AR-15 and a utility vest. A second assault rifle, other “assaultive” weapons, and “much more” ammunition were found in the suspect’s vehicle inside several backpacks.

“There were many, many dozens of rounds fired by the suspect towards that building and towards agents in that building,” Rodriguez said. “He was loaded for bear.”

A spray-painted message—possibly in Latin—was found on the suspect’s vehicle, but authorities have not confirmed its significance. The motive for the attack remains unknown.

The FBI is leading the investigation with assistance from McAllen police, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and U.S. Border Patrol. Authorities said there is currently no indication of additional threats.

Viewer discretion is advised. Graphic content below.

