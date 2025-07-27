Gunman kills 2 neighbors, dies in shootout with deputies in southern Florida

A gunman in Okeechobee, Florida, fatally shot two neighbors before being killed in a shootout with deputies after opening fire on them, authorities said. A bomb squad is responding after possible explosive devices were found at the suspect’s home.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the Brindaban Forest subdivision, a residential area in Okeechobee County, located about 100 miles northwest of West Palm Beach in southern Florida.

Chief Deputy Michael Hazellief of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was dressed in black and armed with a rifle or long gun when deputies arrived.

“The suspect then engaged our deputies, started firing at our deputies,” Hazellief said at a press briefing. “Our deputies returned fire and incapacitated the subject.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No deputies or civilians were injured during the shootout, despite multiple rounds being fired.

Hazellief said the suspect is believed to have killed two of his neighbors—a white male and a white female—before confronting deputies. Their names have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities are also investigating the possible presence of explosive devices at the residence of the suspect. “We have reason to believe there could be some devices that could potentially harm our first responders,” Hazellief said. A bomb squad was deployed to the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting, while the sheriff’s office is handling the homicide investigation. Five deputies, including one from the Okeechobee Police Department, were involved in the exchange of gunfire and have been placed on administrative leave as per department policy.

“This is a tragedy in many ways,” Hazellief said. “We are trying to discern the why—why would this happen, why would somebody do this act? And we don’t have those answers.”