Human remains found in Altadena, raising Los Angeles wildfire death toll to 31

Human remains have been discovered in Altadena, bringing the confirmed death toll from the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires to 31, according to officials.

According to the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner, its Special Operations Response Team (SORT) responded Monday to the 10 block of La Venezia Court, to investigate possible human remains found there. The response team determined the remains were human.

The victim is one of 19 deaths now linked to the Eaton Fire, while 12 others died in the Palisades Fire, bringing the total death toll to 31.

The Eaton and Palisades fires were the most destructive of several major wildfires that swept through Southern California starting in January. The fires, driven by hurricane-force Santa Ana winds, drought conditions, and dense vegetation from prior wet winters, burned more than 57,000 acres across Los Angeles and San Diego counties, with the Eaton Fire alone destroying over 7,500 structures.

The wildfires caused widespread damage, forced over 200,000 residents to evacuate, and led to air and water contamination from toxic debris and runoff. Recovery efforts have included state and federal disaster declarations, streamlined permitting for rebuilding, and international support from multiple countries.

Health officials have warned of elevated lead levels in burned areas, particularly in the vicinity of the Eaton Fire, prompting blood testing campaigns and cleanup advisories. The total cost of the disaster is estimated to exceed $50 billion.