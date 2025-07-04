Entertainment
ICE arrests Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. over Sinaloa Cartel ties
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr., who is believed to be affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel, and is moving forward with his expedited removal from the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Chávez Jr., a former world champion and son of boxing legend Julio César Chávez Sr., was taken into custody on Wednesday in Studio City, California, just days after losing in the ring to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
According to DHS, Chávez Jr., 32, is considered a criminal illegal alien and has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for organized crime and trafficking in firearms, ammunition, and explosives. The Mexican Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that U.S. authorities have initiated proceedings to hand him over to Mexican officials.
Chávez Jr. legally entered the U.S. in August 2023 on a B2 tourist visa, which expired in February 2024. He later applied for Lawful Permanent Resident status through marriage to a U.S. citizen.
DHS officials say the woman has prior ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, through a previous relationship with a son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the imprisoned former cartel leader.
DHS says Chávez himself is believed to be affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel, which has been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the Trump administration.
Despite being flagged as a “public safety threat” by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in December 2024, a DHS system under the Biden administration did not list him as an enforcement priority at the time. On January 4, he was allowed reentry and paroled into the U.S. at the San Ysidro port of entry.
Following multiple false statements on his green card application, authorities determined that Chávez was in the country unlawfully. ICE officially deemed him removable on June 27.
Chávez Jr. also has a history of legal trouble in the U.S. In 2012, he was convicted in California for driving under the influence and sentenced to jail and probation. More recently, in January 2024, he was convicted of illegally possessing an assault weapon and manufacturing or importing a short-barreled rifle.
“This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives was arrested by ICE,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump, no one is above the law—including world-famous athletes.”
Born into one of Mexico’s most famous boxing families, Chávez Jr. became the WBC middleweight champion in 2011. However, his career has been marked by controversy, including failed drug tests, erratic behavior, and frequent legal issues.
ICE arrests Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. over Sinaloa Cartel ties
Cambodia reports new H5N1 case in child, 8th human infection in a month
Liverpool soccer star Diogo Jota and brother killed in car crash in Spain
Pentagon deploys 200 Marines to help ICE operations in Florida
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico
-
Legal4 days ago
Firefighters ambushed while responding to Idaho wildfire, at least 2 killed
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes offshore the Philippines
-
US News1 week ago
Small meteorite fragment may have struck Georgia home
-
Legal1 week ago
Armed woman blocks traffic on freeway in Houston, Texas
-
Legal6 days ago
Washington Post journalist Thomas LeGro arrested for child porn possession
-
World4 days ago
Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf, expected to make landfall in eastern Mexico
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia confirms 7th human H5N1 bird flu case in 2025