ICE arrests Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. over Sinaloa Cartel ties

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr., who is believed to be affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel, and is moving forward with his expedited removal from the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Chávez Jr., a former world champion and son of boxing legend Julio César Chávez Sr., was taken into custody on Wednesday in Studio City, California, just days after losing in the ring to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

According to DHS, Chávez Jr., 32, is considered a criminal illegal alien and has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for organized crime and trafficking in firearms, ammunition, and explosives. The Mexican Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that U.S. authorities have initiated proceedings to hand him over to Mexican officials.

Chávez Jr. legally entered the U.S. in August 2023 on a B2 tourist visa, which expired in February 2024. He later applied for Lawful Permanent Resident status through marriage to a U.S. citizen.

DHS officials say the woman has prior ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, through a previous relationship with a son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the imprisoned former cartel leader.

DHS says Chávez himself is believed to be affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel, which has been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the Trump administration.

Despite being flagged as a “public safety threat” by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in December 2024, a DHS system under the Biden administration did not list him as an enforcement priority at the time. On January 4, he was allowed reentry and paroled into the U.S. at the San Ysidro port of entry.

Following multiple false statements on his green card application, authorities determined that Chávez was in the country unlawfully. ICE officially deemed him removable on June 27.

Chávez Jr. also has a history of legal trouble in the U.S. In 2012, he was convicted in California for driving under the influence and sentenced to jail and probation. More recently, in January 2024, he was convicted of illegally possessing an assault weapon and manufacturing or importing a short-barreled rifle.

“This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate with an active arrest warrant for trafficking guns, ammunition, and explosives was arrested by ICE,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Under President Trump, no one is above the law—including world-famous athletes.”

Born into one of Mexico’s most famous boxing families, Chávez Jr. became the WBC middleweight champion in 2011. However, his career has been marked by controversy, including failed drug tests, erratic behavior, and frequent legal issues.

NEW; Through federal sources, I have obtained video of ICE arresting Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Wednesday in Studio City, CA. The boxer is accused of being affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel. pic.twitter.com/FpD0v4aTta — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) July 3, 2025