Intern for U.S. congressman killed in Washington, D.C. shooting

A 21-year-old intern for Congressman Ron Estes was killed in a shooting in Washington, D.C. that also injured two others, according to police and officials.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 10:28 p.m. on Monday, in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest. They found three victims with gunshot wounds: an unconscious adult male, and a conscious adult female and 16-year-old male. All three were transported to local hospitals.

Police said the adult male, identified as Eric Tarpinian-Jachym of Granby, Massachusetts, died from his injuries on Tuesday after lifesaving efforts failed. Authorities believe he was not the intended target.

The preliminary investigation indicated that multiple suspects exited a vehicle at the intersection of 7th and M Street and opened fire on a group. The suspect vehicle has since been recovered. No arrests have been announced.

Article continues below the player

Tarpinian-Jachym was in Washington serving as a summer intern for Rep. Estes’ office. According to WTTG, he had joined the office in June and was a student at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where he studied finance and political science. He was expected to graduate in 2026.

Congressman Estes issued a statement expressing his condolences. “I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” he said. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.