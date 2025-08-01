Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis

Singer and actor Justin Timberlake revealed that he has been battling Lyme disease, sharing the news in a personal message posted to social media.

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease” Timberlake, 44, said in a social media post on Thursday. “Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

While he initially considered stepping away from performing, he chose to continue, saying, “The joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

Timberlake described the last two years of touring as “fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling.” He thanked his fans, crew, and family, and said he hoped that by speaking out about his condition, he could help others who are experiencing the disease.

“I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself,” he wrote. “But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. If left untreated, it can cause serious neurological and physical complications. Common symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, nerve problems, and cognitive issues.

While early-stage Lyme disease is typically treated with antibiotics, chronic or late-stage symptoms can be long-lasting and difficult to manage.

Timberlake, who rose to fame in the 1990s with *NSYNC and later launched a successful solo career with hits like “Cry Me a River” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” has also earned acclaim as an actor. His recent tour, which spanned multiple continents, was one of his largest in over a decade.

“I honestly don’t know what my future is onstage, but I’ll always cherish this run,” he wrote. “It’s been the stuff of legend for me.”