Kentucky man escapes custody weeks after prior jailbreak

A man who previously escaped jail by impersonating his brother has escaped custody again in Kentucky, according to officials.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 9:20 a.m., when 43-year-old Jeffrey Harrison of Lexington escaped while being transported from the Estill County Courthouse, Kentucky State Police announced in a press release.

According to WLEX, citing officials, Harrison freed himself from his handcuffs and shackles, though the exact circumstances were not immediately released.

Harrison, 43, is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 138 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Article continues below the player

The escape comes less than a month after Harrison was arrested on June 11 and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center. At the time, he was wanted for escaping the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville on May 31 by claiming to be his brother, who was due for release.

Harrison had been serving a sentence for first-degree promoting contraband in Lee County and was also facing a charge for failure to appear in court in Estill County.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Kentucky State Police Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.