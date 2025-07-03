Liverpool soccer star Diogo Jota and brother killed in car crash in Spain

Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, were killed in a car accident in Spain, according to the Spanish Civil Guard and Portuguese football officials.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Thursday on the A-52 motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. According to the Spanish Civil Guard, the vehicle veered off the left side of the road, likely due to a tire burst while overtaking. The car, a Lamborghini, caught fire upon impact, and both occupants were killed at the scene.

Officials confirmed that Jota, 28, and his brother were the only people inside the vehicle. Their bodies were recovered from the burnt wreckage by firefighters who responded to the scene and worked to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby vegetation.

Jota had recently married Rute Cardoso on June 22 and was the father of three children.

Pedro Proença, president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), confirmed the deaths in a statement expressing profound sorrow and called the tragedy an “irreparable loss” for Portuguese football.

“The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva, this morning in Spain,” Proença said. “Much more than just a fantastic player, with almost 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person … a reference in the community itself.”

The FPF said it has requested a minute of silence before Portugal’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship on Thursday in tribute to the two men.

Jota, known for his pace, technique, and goal-scoring instincts, was a regular fixture for both Liverpool and the Portuguese national team. He had earned close to 50 international caps since making his senior debut in 2019 and was part of Portugal’s squads at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

“It doesn’t make sense. We were just together on the national team, you just got married,” Football player Cristiano Ronaldo said in a social media post. “To your family, your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you’ll always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We’ll all miss you.”

Jota began his professional career with Paços de Ferreira before going on to play for Atlético Madrid, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and eventually Liverpool, where he became a key player under manager Jürgen Klopp. His brother, André Felipe, had been playing for FC Penafiel.

An official cause of the crash is pending completion of forensic testing, according to the Civil Guard. The investigation is ongoing.