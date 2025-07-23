Low chance of tropical development in Gulf as system moves west

A weak area of low pressure in the north-central Gulf of America, also known as the Gulf of Mexico, is being monitored for potential tropical development, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In a forecast issued Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, the NHC said the system—currently located offshore of the southeastern United States—is expected to move west-southwestward over the next few days. Forecasters noted that environmental conditions could allow for some slow development if the disturbance remains far enough offshore.

The chance of formation through the next 48 hours and the next seven days is currently estimated at 10 percent.

Regardless of development, the system could bring heavy rainfall to parts of the northern Gulf Coast through the weekend. If the disturbance moves inland as expected, any chance of tropical formation would end.

A similar system tracked across Florida and into the Gulf last week but failed to organize into a tropical depression.

The previous named storm, Tropical Storm Chantal, made landfall in South Carolina on July 6, causing six deaths in North Carolina and widespread flash flooding.

The next tropical storm in the Atlantic basin will be called Dexter.