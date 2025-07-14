Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes south of Panama

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck south of Panama in the Pacific Ocean, according seismologists. No tsunami warning was issued.

The earthquake occurred at 1:16 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday and was centered in the Panama Fracture Zone off the coast of Central America, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers).

The epicenter was located 129 miles (207 kilometers) south of Burica, Panama, in a remote area far from populated regions, according to the USGS.

No tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC). The center initially reported the magnitude as 6.6 before it was revised to 6.2 by the USGS.

Panama is part of the commonly denominated Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active region that encircles much of the Pacific Ocean. While the Ring of Fire is known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, it is not a single, unified system.

The earthquake struck near the intersection of the Middle America Trench and the Panama Fracture Zone, a tectonically active region where the Cocos, Nazca, and Caribbean plates converge. This complex triple junction is known for frequent seismic activity due to the constant movement and interaction of the plates.