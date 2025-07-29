World
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes remote area in the South Pacific
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck a remote part of the South Pacific Ocean, according to seismologists. No tsunami warnings were issued.
The earthquake occurred at 1:53 p.m. ET on Tuesday and was centered south of the Fiji Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. It struck at a depth of 343 miles (553 kilometers) beneath the Earth’s surface.
The epicenter was located about 361 miles (582 kilometers) south of Suva, the capital of Fiji. There were no populated areas near the epicenter.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued, as the earthquake did not meet the criteria for a tsunami threat.
The eastern margin of the Australian Plate, where this earthquake occurred, is one of the most seismically active regions in the world due to high rates of convergence between the Australian and Pacific Plates.
The broader region, stretching from New Zealand to Tonga, Fiji, and the Vanuatu Islands, frequently experiences large earthquakes and complex tectonic interactions. Since 1900, dozens of magnitude 7.5 or greater earthquakes have been recorded along these boundaries.
