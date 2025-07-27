Man arrested after bomb threat on UK flight; says he wanted to send message to Trump

A man was arrested after allegedly making bomb threats and shouting threats against U.S. President Donald Trump during an easyJet flight in Scotland, according to authorities and eyewitnesses.

Police Scotland said officers responded around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a man causing a disturbance on board.

“Officers boarded the plane on its arrival and a 41-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. Enquiries are continuing,” police said in a statement. “At this time we believe the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved.”

Videos posted on social media showed the man yelling “Allahu Akbar,” “Death to America,” and “Death to Trump,” while claiming to have a bomb. He was quickly subdued by passengers before the flight made an emergency landing.

Article continues below the player

In another video, the man stated, “I wanted to send a message to Trump.” The U.S. President is currently visiting Scotland.

A passenger told The Sun the suspect had emerged from the plane’s restroom shouting with his hands on his head and claiming he had a bomb.

“He pushed the airline staff and was being aggressive,” the witness said, adding that flight attendants searched the man’s bag and found no explosives. The man was described as appearing to be of Indian nationality and reportedly carried a refugee status card.

An easyJet spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying: “Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow this morning was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behavior onboard.”

Police Scotland said counterterrorism officers are assessing the footage circulating online.