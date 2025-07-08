Man with loaded gun arrested at Florida church after making threatening remarks

A man carrying a loaded handgun and extra ammunition was arrested at a church in Naples, Florida after allegedly making threatening statements, according to officials.

The incident happened Sunday around 12:30 p.m. at Manantial de Vida Church in Naples, where deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a man acting erratically in the lobby during a church service, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Angel Antonio Arreguin, told church staff he was a “trained killer,” asked how much money it would take to stop a mass shooting, and appeared to have a firearm in his waistband. Employees quietly alerted authorities and moved children to safety.

Deputies made contact with Arreguin, and safely disarmed him. Investigators say he was carrying a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber and 60 rounds of 9mm ammunition in three fully loaded magazines.

“Deputies showed extraordinary judgment under pressure,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “They not only prevented what could have been a tragedy, but through their experience and training they recognized the individual was experiencing a mental health crisis and took the appropriate steps to get him help.”

Most churchgoers were unaware of the threat, as the service had just ended and the building was clearing out. Staff and pastoral leaders helped end the service early and directed parishioners out through side doors.

Arreguin was arrested on two felony counts of threatening to discharge a destructive device and one count of disorderly conduct. He was also placed under mental health evaluation.

Sheriff Rambosk praised the quick actions of church staff, including one employee who calmly engaged the suspect while another quietly notified law enforcement.

“The quick thinking of employees—calming the suspect, distracting him and quietly alerting church staff—likely prevented a violent confrontation,” he said.