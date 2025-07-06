US News
Mandatory evacuations ordered as wildfire spreads near Spokane, Washington
A fast-moving wildfire near Spokane, Washington has prompted mandatory evacuations as it threatens structures near Riverside State Park, according to officials.
The Equestrian/Aubrey fire broke out Sunday afternoon and quickly prompted Level 3 evacuation orders—meaning residents must leave immediately—for multiple neighborhoods and areas near the Riverside state park.
Emergency alerts have been issued for several communities, including areas near Indian Bluff Road, West Rim Lane, and Nine Mile Road. Visitors and residents in parts of the state park have also been told to evacuate.
“This may be your only notice—leave now,” Spokane County Emergency Management said in a social media post.
Evacuation zones include an area stretching from Seven Mile Road to the north, Trails Road to the south, Nine Mile Road to the east, and Old Trails Road to the west. A broader Level 2 alert—“Be Set”—has also been issued for nearby neighborhoods, urging residents to prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.
Police and emergency personnel are assisting with the evacuation effort, and large plumes of smoke were visible near the Bowl and Pitcher area of the park. No injuries have been reported.
The fire is burning roughly 35 miles from the site of a deadly shooting last week in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where a gunman opened fire on firefighters responding to a blaze, killing two and seriously injuring a third. Authorities have given no indication of a similar threat in the current fire.
