Massive explosions reported at fireworks site in Yolo County, California

A series of powerful explosions at a fireworks facility in Northern California has destroyed multiple structures, including at least two homes, according to preliminary reports. It remains unclear if there have been any injuries.

The incident occurred in a rural area near the town of Esparto Yolo County. A large fire broke out at what appeared to be a warehouse used for fireworks, followed by powerful explosions and a large plume of smoke.

Authorities issued an immediate evacuation alert for residents near the site, covering the entire town of Madison and the southern edge of Esparto.

The explosions appear to have leveled at least two homes and several structures. It is not yet known whether anyone was inside the buildings at the time of the incident.

According to local news outlet KCRA, the facility may belong to a company named Devastating Pyrotechnics, although this has not been confirmed by officials.

Witnesses reported feeling strong shockwaves from the blasts, which caused shaking in nearby homes. Several spot fires were also seen burning in the area surrounding the facility. The full extent of the damage remains unclear.