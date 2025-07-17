Maurene Comey, daughter of former FBI director, fired from federal prosecutor post

Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York and the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, has been fired from her position, according to media outlets.

A person familiar with the situation told CNN that “being a Comey is untenable in this administration,” referencing James Comey’s public criticism of President Donald Trump and an ongoing investigation into whether the former FBI director made false statements to Congress.

Maurene Comey was previously involved in several high-profile federal prosecutions, including the investigation and trial of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison, a conviction she has since appealed. More recently, Comey served as a prosecutor in the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Comey and her team faced a partial setback in the Combs case, with the jury acquitting the performer on more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. However, Combs was found guilty on two counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

The dismissal of Maurene Comey comes amid renewed scrutiny of her father, former FBI Director James Comey. The FBI, under Director Kash Patel, is reviewing a deleted social media post made by James Comey in May that appeared to reference President Trump.

The post featured the number “8647” arranged with shells on a beach and was captioned, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” While no direct threats were made, the inclusion of “86”—slang for “get rid of”—and “47”—a number often associated with Trump as the potential 47th president—prompted backlash from the Trump administration.

Maurene Comey’s termination has not been publicly addressed by the Department of Justice.