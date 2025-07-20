Legal
Missing 9-year-old girl found dead in New York; father gave inconsistent account
The body of a 9-year-old girl from Canada who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found in Ticonderoga, New York, and authorities say there is no indication that an abduction occurred.
According to New York State Police, the girl, identified as Melina Galanis Frattolin, was reported missing by her father, Luciano Frattolin, at approximately 9:58 p.m. on Saturday. He called Warren County 911 to report a possible abduction near Exit 22 of I-87 in Lake George.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office initially led the investigation. “As the case progressed, law enforcement identified inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided,” New York State Police said.
Melina was found deceased in Ticonderoga, near the Vermont state line, following a search involving multiple local and state agencies, including New York State Police K9 and Aviation units.
Authorities said there is currently no indication that an abduction occurred or that there is any threat to the public. Due to jurisdictional considerations, the case has been turned over to New York State Police.
An Amber Alert issued late Saturday night described Melina as an Indian female with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing shorts, a white and blue striped shirt, and white Adidas sneakers.
The investigation is ongoing, and a press briefing is scheduled for Monday. It remains unclear if the father has been detained.
