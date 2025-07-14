Number of missing drops to 101 in Texas floods; death toll remains at 132

The number of people missing in the Central Texas flood disaster has dropped to 101, down from more than 160 in the days following the July 4 floods, according to Governor Greg Abbott. The statewide death toll remains at 132.

The latest figures provided by Governor Greg Abbott and other officials during a press briefing on Monday afternoon include 106 deaths and 97 people still missing in the Greater Kerrville area. In addition, there are nine deaths and three people missing in Travis County, five deaths and one missing in Burnet County, and three fatalities in Williamson County. An additional death has been reported in Tom Green County.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Sunday temporarily halted search efforts, but operations resumed later in the day after conditions improved.

“There have been an abundance of storms in large swaths of Texas that have impacted and taken lives and destroyed homes, facilities, buildings and roads,” Abbott said. He added that 21 counties are included in the governor’s disaster declaration.

Kerr County has been the most severely affected, with nearly 170 people initially unaccounted for after catastrophic flooding on July 4. The decline in the number of missing comes as search and rescue operations continue throughout the region.

Camp Mystic, a summer camp along the Guadalupe River, previously confirmed that 27 campers and staff members were among the dead. While officials had earlier indicated that five campers and one counselor remained unaccounted for, the family of 19-year-old counselor Katherine Ferruzzo announced over the weekend that her body had been found.