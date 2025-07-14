US News
Number of missing drops to 101 in Texas floods; death toll remains at 132
The number of people missing in the Central Texas flood disaster has dropped to 101, down from more than 160 in the days following the July 4 floods, according to Governor Greg Abbott. The statewide death toll remains at 132.
The latest figures provided by Governor Greg Abbott and other officials during a press briefing on Monday afternoon include 106 deaths and 97 people still missing in the Greater Kerrville area. In addition, there are nine deaths and three people missing in Travis County, five deaths and one missing in Burnet County, and three fatalities in Williamson County. An additional death has been reported in Tom Green County.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding on Sunday temporarily halted search efforts, but operations resumed later in the day after conditions improved.
“There have been an abundance of storms in large swaths of Texas that have impacted and taken lives and destroyed homes, facilities, buildings and roads,” Abbott said. He added that 21 counties are included in the governor’s disaster declaration.
Kerr County has been the most severely affected, with nearly 170 people initially unaccounted for after catastrophic flooding on July 4. The decline in the number of missing comes as search and rescue operations continue throughout the region.
Camp Mystic, a summer camp along the Guadalupe River, previously confirmed that 27 campers and staff members were among the dead. While officials had earlier indicated that five campers and one counselor remained unaccounted for, the family of 19-year-old counselor Katherine Ferruzzo announced over the weekend that her body had been found.
Number of missing drops to 101 in Texas floods; death toll remains at 132
9 killed, over 30 injured in fire at assisted living facility in Massachusetts
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes south of Panama
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 132; over 160 still missing
Most Viewed
-
US News5 days ago
All 15 workers rescued after industrial tunnel collapse in Los Angeles
-
Legal1 week ago
3 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Philadelphia
-
World6 days ago
Series of earthquakes strike near Guatemala City, causing injuries and damage
-
US News6 days ago
Flash flood emergency declared in Ruidoso, New Mexico
-
US News4 days ago
Death toll reaches 121 in Texas floods; 161 still missing in Kerr County
-
Business6 days ago
Two men charged in $650 million OmegaPro cryptocurrency fraud scheme
-
Legal6 days ago
10 charged in armed assault on ICE detention center in Texas
-
Legal6 days ago
Man opens fire on police in Brownwood, Texas; 1 officer injured, suspect killed