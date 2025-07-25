Legal
Officer wounded in Ohio ambush shooting has died, officials confirm
One of the three officers injured in Wednesday’s ambush shooting in Lorain, Ohio, has died from his injuries, officials said.
The Lorain Police Department confirmed that 35-year-old Officer Phillip Wagner died “surrounded by those he loved” at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland on Thursday. He had served with the department since 2022.
Lorain’s Acting Police Chief Michael Failing called Wagner “a true hero” and expressed deep condolences to his family and fellow officers.
“Officer Wagner’s life and service to our city will never be forgotten,” Failing said in a statement. “We ask the community to keep his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers as we come together to honor his memory, service, and ultimate sacrifice.”
Wagner was among several officers who came under heavy gunfire shortly after 1:04 p.m. on Wednesday while responding to reports of an armed suspect in the area of River Bend Drive.
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Michael Parker of Lorain, was killed when officers returned fire. Two other officers were also injured and remain hospitalized.
Investigators discovered multiple high-powered firearms, loaded magazines, and a “significant quantity” of improvised explosive materials within Parker’s vehicle. The Lorain County Bomb Squad safely disposed of the materials through a controlled detonation.
Authorities also executed a search warrant at Parker’s residence on North Lakeview Boulevard, where no additional explosive threats were found.
The investigation is ongoing and no motive has been publicly disclosed.
