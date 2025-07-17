Legal
Parole officer fatally shot in Oakland; California
A California state parole officer was shot and killed at a parole office in Oakland, according to local media reports. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect.
The shooting occurred around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday at the California state parole offices on Edgewater Drive, near the intersection of Interstate 880 and Hegenberger Road, according to The Mercury News, citing authorities.
Officers rushed the male parole officer to Highland Hospital in a patrol vehicle, where he was later pronounced dead.
Sources told KNTV that the suspected gunman fled the area by hijacking a bus. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been announced. A manhunt is underway to capture the suspect.
Oakland police shut down streets around the parole office after the shooting, but no additional details have been released. The name of the parole officer has not yet been made public.
WSJ details alleged “bawdy” Trump letter in Epstein gift album
Parole officer fatally shot in Oakland; California
How AI-Powered Cameras Are Changing Warehouse Security
White House physician addresses Trump’s leg swelling and hand bruising
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
All 15 workers rescued after industrial tunnel collapse in Los Angeles
-
World1 week ago
Series of earthquakes strike near Guatemala City, causing injuries and damage
-
US News1 week ago
Flash flood emergency declared in Ruidoso, New Mexico
-
US News1 week ago
Death toll reaches 121 in Texas floods; 161 still missing in Kerr County
-
Business1 week ago
Two men charged in $650 million OmegaPro cryptocurrency fraud scheme
-
Legal1 week ago
10 charged in armed assault on ICE detention center in Texas
-
Politics1 week ago
Brazil’s President rebukes Trump over tariff threat and Bolsonaro comments
-
Legal1 week ago
Rhode Island man arrested for online threats to kill President Trump and senior officials