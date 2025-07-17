Parole officer fatally shot in Oakland; California

A California state parole officer was shot and killed at a parole office in Oakland, according to local media reports. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The shooting occurred around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday at the California state parole offices on Edgewater Drive, near the intersection of Interstate 880 and Hegenberger Road, according to The Mercury News, citing authorities.

Officers rushed the male parole officer to Highland Hospital in a patrol vehicle, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sources told KNTV that the suspected gunman fled the area by hijacking a bus. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been announced. A manhunt is underway to capture the suspect.

Oakland police shut down streets around the parole office after the shooting, but no additional details have been released. The name of the parole officer has not yet been made public.