Person hospitalized after shark attack at Hollywood Beach in Florida

A person was hospitalized after being attacked by a shark at Hollywood Beach in Florida, according to officials.

The incident happened on Tuesday in the 4100 block of Ocean Drive, where emergency crews responded to reports of a person with a serious injury, WTVJ reported, citing Hollywood Beach Fire and Rescue officials.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Beach Safety spokesperson Chai Kauffman later confirmed that the injury was caused by a shark bite.

The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition and the extent of their injuries remain unknown.

Article continues below the player

Shark attacks are relatively rare in the United States, but Florida consistently reports the highest number of incidents.

According to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, Florida accounted for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide in 2023. Most attacks are not fatal and occur in shallow waters where sharks hunt for fish.