Officer-involved shooting reported at Walmart in North Charleston, SC

A heavy police presence was reported at a Walmart in North Charleston, South Carolina, following an officer-involved shooting, according to officials and local media. Details about the circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.

The North Charleston Police Department said at 8:28 p.m. local time on Monday that officers were on scene at the Walmart located at 7400 Rivers Avenue. “We ask that you avoid the area at this time,” officials added.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed it is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the scene, WCBD reported.

According to WCIV, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting with the response and has set up a perimeter around the area.

Footage from the scene showed a large police presence at the Walmart, including a helicopter circling overhead and a Mobile Command Center from the City of North Charleston parked nearby.

The nature of the incident has not been officially disclosed, and authorities have not provided further details.