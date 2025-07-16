Legal
Reported hijacking of small plane prompts diversions at Vancouver airport
A small plane was allegedly hijacked and flown into restricted airspace near Vancouver International Airport, prompting a large security response and temporary flight disruptions, according to Canadian officials and local media.
The Richmond Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said they received a report at approximately 1:10 p.m. local time that a Cessna 172 had been hijacked from the Vancouver Island area and was entering airspace near the airport.
The suspect, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was arrested without incident after the plane landed safely at 1:45 p.m.
The airport issued a ground stop for arriving flights during the incident, halting inbound air traffic for approximately 39 minutes. According to the Vancouver Sun, air traffic controllers referred to the plane as “a hijacked 172” and noted uncertainty about the pilot’s intentions as it circled above.
Operations at Vancouver Airport have since returned to normal, but passengers were advised to check with airlines for any lingering delays.
The RCMP described the case as an “active and ongoing investigation” and said no further details are being released at this time.
