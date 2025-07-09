Rhode Island man arrested for online threats to kill President Trump and senior officials

A Rhode Island man was arrested and charged with making violent threats against President Donald Trump, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, according to prosecutors.

The suspect, 37-year-old Carl D. Montague of Providence, was taken into custody without incident and made his initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island.

According to court documents, Montague allegedly posted a profanity-laced threat on Truth Social late on June 27, writing that he intended to shoot and kill President Trump and other senior officials.

“It’s a shame you won’t get to see the end of your f****** term, because I’m gonna make sure I put a bullet rate [sic] between your f***** head you piece of s***, you Pam Bondi. Stephen f***** miller, all you b*****, are gonna get a f****** bullet to the head every single f****** one of you,” the message read, according to the arrest affidavit.

The platform’s parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, reported the threat to the U.S. Secret Service that same night.

An investigation quickly linked the account to Montague through subscriber information, email, IP address records, and PayPal data. Authorities traced the post to an IP address in Providence and matched the account to Montague through connected financial and online service accounts.

Federal agents attempted to locate Montague over the following days, eventually finding him at a Providence apartment on July 1. According to the affidavit, Montague was hiding in a bathtub when agents entered the unit with the assistance of property management. After being found, he admitted to writing the post before agents formally questioned him.

Montague told investigators he had been using marijuana at the time and was upset with politics, though he denied having any intention to carry out the threat. He claimed not to own weapons or have any plans to commit violence and expressed remorse for the post.

He also said he could not identify Attorney General Bondi and included her and Miller in the post after seeing their names mentioned in other threads.

Montague is charged by criminal complaint with making threats against the president, interstate threats, and threats to assault or murder U.S. officials. The case remains under investigation.