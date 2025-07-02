Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied bail after conviction on prostitution charges

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been denied bail following his conviction on two federal charges related to the transportation of individuals for the purpose of prostitution.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian issued the decision in New York on Wednesday, ordering Combs to remain in custody as he awaits sentencing.

Combs was found guilty on two of five charges, including two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the most serious charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

According to trial testimony, the charges involved Combs transporting his former partners, Cassie Ventura and a woman identified as “Jane,” as well as male escorts, across state lines for sexual encounters.

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024, testified about recurring “hotel nights” in cities including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Turks and Caicos. Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, described similar events she said Combs referred to as “Freak Offs.”

Ventura testified that male escorts were paid between $1,500 and $6,000 in cash after the encounters. Her account was supported by flight records, hotel invoices, and credit card statements introduced as evidence. Jurors also viewed video recordings of Ventura and Jane engaging in sexual acts with male escorts, which prosecutors said aligned with the dates of travel and payments.

Sentencing is scheduled for later this year, with a probable date in October. Comb faces up to 20 years in prison.