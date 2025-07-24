Business
Starlink experiences widespread outage in U.S. and other countries
A widespread outage affecting Starlink users has been reported in several countries and parts of the United States, according to user reports.
Issues began around 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, with users across multiple U.S. cities and regions reporting connectivity problems, according to reports submitted to DownDetector.
Worldwide, the outage has also impacted users in several countries, with particularly prominent reports coming from Ukraine.
Starlink’s official website is also experiencing issues, displaying an error message that reads: “upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. retried and the latest reset reason: connection timeout.”
Before the Starlink website became inaccessible, it briefly displayed a message stating: “Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating.”
Starlink is a satellite-based internet service operated by SpaceX, providing high-speed broadband access to users around the world, particularly in remote areas. The system relies on a network of low-Earth orbit satellites and has become a critical communications tool in regions with limited infrastructure, including conflict zones such as Ukraine.
