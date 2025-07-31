Suspect in deadly Reno casino shooting has died, police say

The suspect who opened fire outside the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, killing three people and wounding two others, has died, according to police.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Dakota Hawver of Reno, had been hospitalized in critical condition since he was shot and apprehended by police on Monday morning.

According to police in the neighboring town of Sparks, who are leading the investigation, there is no known connection between Hawver, the victims, or the casino. The motive remains unclear.

The victims include two men from Southern California, 33-year-olds Justin Aguila and Andrew Canepa, who were visiting for a bachelor party. They were shot from behind while waiting in the valet area for a ride to the airport. The third victim, 66-year-old Angel Martinez, was a Reno resident who was shot as he drove through the parking lot.

The shooting began at around 7:25 a.m. on Monday, when Hawver approached the valet area, pointed a gun at a group of people, and attempted to fire. Although the weapon initially malfunctioned, he managed to discharge it shortly after.

He then fled through the parking lot, where he exchanged fire with an armed casino security guard before being shot by police and taken into custody. Investigators said Hawver fired approximately 80 rounds from a legally purchased 9mm handgun.

Hawver had no criminal record and no known history of mental illness.

Two other people injured in the shooting remain hospitalized but are expected to recover, according to police.