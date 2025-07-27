Suspicious package investigated after fence breach near White House

An individual was taken into custody after climbing a fence and dropping a suspicious package near the White House in Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Secret Service.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday when the suspect climbed a fence on the southeast side of the Treasury Building complex, just next to the White House, according to a Secret Service spokesperson. Uniformed Division officers quickly apprehended the person.

During the breach, the individual dropped a bag on the sidewalk near the fence line, which was treated as suspicious. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded and cleared the item, later declaring the scene safe.

Footage from the scene showed bomb squad officers responding. Authorities did not say whether the bag contained anything suspicious.

Article continues below the player

The individual was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. Their identity has not been released, and a motive is unclear.

The suspect is facing criminal charges, including unlawful entry and being a fugitive from justice due to an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.

Temporary road closures were reported on 15th Street NW but have since been lifted. No one under Secret Service protection was at the White House complex at the time of the incident.