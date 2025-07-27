Legal
Suspicious package investigated after fence breach near White House
An individual was taken into custody after climbing a fence and dropping a suspicious package near the White House in Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Secret Service.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday when the suspect climbed a fence on the southeast side of the Treasury Building complex, just next to the White House, according to a Secret Service spokesperson. Uniformed Division officers quickly apprehended the person.
During the breach, the individual dropped a bag on the sidewalk near the fence line, which was treated as suspicious. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded and cleared the item, later declaring the scene safe.
Footage from the scene showed bomb squad officers responding. Authorities did not say whether the bag contained anything suspicious.
The individual was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. Their identity has not been released, and a motive is unclear.
The suspect is facing criminal charges, including unlawful entry and being a fugitive from justice due to an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction.
Temporary road closures were reported on 15th Street NW but have since been lifted. No one under Secret Service protection was at the White House complex at the time of the incident.
New Zealand’s Mystery Adventures Offer the Ultimate Digital Detox
Man arrested after bomb threat on UK flight; says he wanted to send message to Trump
Suspicious package investigated after fence breach near White House
1 dead, 3 injured in partial collapse at Family Dollar store in Kansas City, MO
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 day ago
11 people stabbed at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan
-
Politics1 week ago
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ dies after 20 years in coma
-
Business3 days ago
Starlink experiences widespread outage in U.S. and other countries
-
US News6 days ago
Small plane crashes into storage units near Grand Rapids, Michigan
-
World6 days ago
Close call between Aeromexico and Atlanta-bound Delta flight reported in Mexico City
-
Business1 week ago
Microsoft SharePoint flaw exploited in global cyberattack; U.S. agencies hit
-
Politics1 week ago
WSJ details alleged “bawdy” Trump letter in Epstein gift album
-
US News1 week ago
Magnitude 6.2 aftershock strikes Alaska’s Aleutian Islands