Texas Amber Alert: Broderick Hastings missing from Bexar County
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Broderick Hastings after he left his home near Marion in Bexar County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Broderick was last seen at 9 p.m. on Thursday at the family’s home in the 7500 block of FM 78, east of Converse,, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. When his father checked on him just before 4 a.m., he noticed Broderick was not asleep in his room.
Deputies later learned that Broderick was seen by witnesses at around 2 a.m., when he was walking east bound on FM 78. He was wearing a black/dark-colored hoodie, khaki pants and carrying a blue backpack.
Broderick is described as an 11-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 88 pounds.
It’s unknown why Broderick left his home or where he might be going.
Anyone who sees Broderick is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also send an email to [email protected].
