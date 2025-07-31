US News
Toddler killed, 14 injured after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Illinois
A 2-year-old boy was killed and 14 others were injured when a vehicle crashed through the front entrance of a restaurant in Oswego, Illinois, according to local authorities.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday when a vehicle crashed through the front entrance of the Portillo’s restaurant on Route 34, according to police.
Oswego Village Police Chief Jeff Bastin said during a press conference that a 2-year-old boy was killed in the crash. Eight others, including the driver, were taken to area hospitals, and six additional people were treated at the scene and released.
Authorities said the crash appears to have been an accident, though the investigation remains ongoing. Police are reviewing surveillance video and witness statements to determine the exact cause.
Footage from the scene showed a sedan-type vehicle inside the restaurant, with the front entrance heavily damaged and several dining tables overturned. A large number of first responders were present at the scene.
“We understand how difficult and emotional this incident is for everyone involved,” Chief Bastin said. “On behalf of the police and fire department, we extend our deepest condolences to the family during this devastating time.”
Oswego is a village in northeastern Illinois, located about 50 miles southwest of downtown Chicago in Kendall County. It is part of the Chicago metropolitan area.
