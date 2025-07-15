US News
Tropical disturbance near Florida could develop later this week
A tropical disturbance near the Florida coast could develop into a tropical depression as it moves into the northeastern Gulf of America later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
In an update issued Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, the NHC said an area of low pressure located just offshore of Florida’s east coast is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The system is expected to move westward across the Florida Peninsula on Tuesday and Tuesday night, then into the northeastern Gulf by midweek.
Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for gradual development if the system remains offshore, with a 30 percent chance of formation through 48 hours and a 40 percent chance over the next seven days.
If named, the next tropical storm in the Atlantic basin will be called Dexter.
Regardless of development, the NHC said the disturbance could bring heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding to parts of Florida and the north-central Gulf Coast through the middle to latter part of the week.
The previous storm, Tropical Storm Chantal, developed off the northeastern coast of Florida and made landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, on July 6 with peak winds of 60 mph, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the Carolinas and Virginia, leaving six people dead in North Carolina and causing flash flooding and power outages across the region.
