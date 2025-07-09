Trump to impose 50% tariff on Brazil over Bolsonaro trial and trade policies

President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports starting August 1, citing what he called an “international disgrace” over the trial of former President Jair Bolsonaro and longstanding trade disputes with the country.

In a letter dated Wednesday to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President Trump condemned the prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro—who faces charges related to efforts to overturn his 2022 election loss—calling it a “Witch Hunt” and demanding that the trial end “IMMEDIATELY.”

Trump described Bolsonaro as a “Highly Respected Leader” and accused the Brazilian government of undermining free elections and free speech.

“Due in part to Brazil’s insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans… we will charge Brazil a Tariff of 50% on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States,” Trump wrote. He warned that goods transshipped to evade the tariff would be subject to the same rate.

Article continues below the player

The letter also accused Brazil’s Supreme Court of issuing censorship orders to U.S. social media platforms and threatening fines and eviction for noncompliance, calling it a threat to U.S. national security. Trump directed U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to initiate a Section 301 investigation into Brazil’s trade practices and digital restrictions.

The 50% tariff would mark a sharp increase from the 10% baseline imposed on April 2, when Trump launched what he called a “Liberation Day” trade policy.

Trump said the 50% rate is “far less than what is needed” to level the playing field and pledged there would be no tariff for companies that relocate production to the U.S.

Trump also sent similar letters to the leaders of seven other countries—Philippines, Brunei, Moldova, Algeria, Libya, Iraq, and Sri Lanka—announcing new tariffs ranging from 20% to 30% beginning August 1, according to the Associated Press. The letters follow earlier tariff announcements on Japan and South Korea, where imports will be taxed at 25%.

While Trump stated countries have until August 1 to negotiate, he said no extensions would be granted. “You will never be disappointed with the United States of America,” Trump wrote.