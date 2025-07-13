Trump, NATO chief to meet in D.C. amid plans to ramp up Ukraine arms transfers

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Washington, D.C. on Monday to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior officials, the alliance said in a press release. The meetings come as the White House prepares a new arms package for Ukraine under a cost-sharing deal with NATO.

During his visit on Monday and Tuesday, Rutte is scheduled to meet with President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and members of Congress.

According to Reuters, Trump said in an interview that a “major statement” on Russia will be made Monday. Trump also described a new arrangement under which the U.S. will supply weapons to NATO allies, who will then transfer them to Ukraine and reimburse the full cost.

For the first time since returning to office, Trump will use presidential drawdown authority to deliver weapons to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, said that arms will begin flowing to Ukraine “at a record level” in the coming days. He warned that Russia’s president has misjudged Trump, saying, “One of the biggest miscalculations Putin has made is to play Trump.”

Graham said he and Senator Richard Blumenthal are leading a bipartisan effort with 85 cosponsors on a sanctions bill aimed at pressuring Moscow and its trade partners. The legislation would authorize Trump to impose tariffs of up to 500% on countries that support Russia’s economy, including China, India, and Brazil.

“This is truly a sledgehammer available to President Trump to end this war,” Graham said.