Trump says Epstein case is “boring” and being kept alive by “fake news”

President Donald Trump again dismissed criticism of the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, saying he does not understand the continued interest and describing the matter as “pretty boring stuff.”

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday, Trump was asked why his supporters have shown particular interest in the Epstein case.

“I don’t understand it, why would they be so interested, he is dead for a long time, he was never a big factor in terms of life,” Trump said. “The credible information has been given. I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going.”

Trump’s comments come after the Justice Department acknowledged that Epstein did not maintain a “client list” and announced that no further files from the sex trafficking investigation would be released, according to the Associated Press. The announcement marked a reversal from earlier statements by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who had previously suggested that such a list existed and was under review.

On Saturday, Trump took to Truth Social to address growing frustration among his supporters about Bondi’s handling of the matter, amid reports of friction between Bondi and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino.

“What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!, “Trump said. “All over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration,” Trump added.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with powerful connections, was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors. He died in jail later that year in what was ruled a suicide. His death and the secrecy surrounding the investigation have fueled years of speculation, conspiracy theories, and calls for the release of related documents.