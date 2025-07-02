Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day ceasefire in Gaza

President Donald Trump announced that Israel has agreed to the conditions for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza as part of a new proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war with Hamas.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump said the plan will be delivered by mediators from Qatar and Egypt and warned Hamas that the offer “will not get better — it will only get worse.”

“My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza,” Trump wrote. “Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War.”

Trump made the announcement just days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump told reporters he was optimistic a ceasefire could be finalized within the next week, according to the Associated Press.

Article continues below the player

Hamas has previously said they are willing to release all 50 remaining hostages—fewer than half of whom are believed to be alive—in exchange for a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire. Israel has rejected those terms, maintaining that the war will only end if Hamas agrees to surrender, disarm, and leave the territory.

The last ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on January 19, under a phased framework that called for the release of hostages in exchange for humanitarian measures and a halt to fighting.

The truce fell apart before completing its first stage, with Israeli airstrikes resuming by mid-March and Hamas rejecting a proposal to extend the deal. Humanitarian aid was subsequently suspended.