Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Russia’s allies; unveils NATO arms deal for Ukraine

President Donald Trump said the United States will impose severe new tariffs on Russia, including “secondary tariffs” on countries supporting its economy, if no peace deal is reached in Ukraine within 50 days. He also announced a new plan for the U.S. to supply advanced weapons to NATO allies, who will pay for the equipment and transfer it to Ukraine.

“One of the reasons you are here today is that we’re very unhappy, I am, with Russia,” Trump said during a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday. “I’m disappointed in President Putin because I thought we would have had a deal two months ago.”

Trump said the secondary tariffs will take effect if no deal is reached within 50 days. “It’s going to be 100%,” he said. “That’s the way it is. I hope we don’t have to do it.”

Trump added that the weapons being provided to NATO include Patriot missile systems and other air defense equipment, with some systems set to arrive “within days.”

Under the new arrangement, the United States will supply the weapons, while European nations will cover the cost. “There will be no payment by the United States. We are not buying it, but we are manufacturing it and they will be paying for it,” Trump said. “We are going to be sending the best to NATO.”

NATO Secretary General Rutte said multiple European countries have already agreed to participate, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Canada.

“This is really big,” Rutte said. “Ukraine can get its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment … air defense, but also missiles, ammunition, etc.”

“If I was Vladimir Putin today and heard you speaking about what you are planning to do in 50 days and this announcement, I would reconsider whether I should not take negotiations about Ukraine more seriously,” Rutte added.

Trump said he has had multiple conversations with Putin about ending the war, but expressed frustration with the lack of progress. “I always hang up and say, well that was a nice phone call, and then missiles are launched into Kyiv,” he said. “I don’t want to say he is an assassin, but he is a tough guy.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed he spoke with Trump following the briefing. “It was a very good conversation,” he said in a post on X. “Thank you for the willingness to support Ukraine and to continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace.”

Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed concrete solutions to better protect Ukrainian civilians from Russian attacks and strengthen their positions on the battlefield. “We agreed to catch up more often by phone and coordinate our steps in the future as well,” he said.

Monday’s announcement marks the first time since returning to office that Trump will invoke presidential drawdown authority to provide weapons to Ukraine, according to Reuters. Senator Lindsey Graham said arms shipments are expected to reach “record levels” in the coming days.

A bipartisan sanctions bill with more than 85 co-sponsors is also moving through Congress. The legislation would authorize Trump to impose tariffs of up to 500% on nations that support Russia’s economy, including China, India, and Brazil. Graham called it a “sledgehammer” to help end the war.