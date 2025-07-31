U.S. extends tariff deadline with Mexico under 90-day agreement, Trump says

President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Mexico have agreed to extend an existing trade arrangement for an additional 90 days, postponing the August 1 deadline for the implementation of 30% in tariffs.

In a post on social media on Thursday, Trump said he had a “very successful” phone conversation with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and that the two leaders are working to build a stronger relationship.

“The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border,” Trump said.

Under the renewed agreement, Mexico will continue to pay a 25% “fentanyl tariff”, a 25% tariff on cars, and a 50% tariff on steel, aluminum, and copper. Trump also stated that Mexico has agreed to immediately eliminate its non-tariff trade barriers, describing them as numerous.

Trump said the goal is to finalize a comprehensive trade deal with Mexico during the 90-day extension or potentially beyond that period. He noted that the discussions would continue during that time.

The announcement was made following a meeting attended by several senior U.S. officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller.

Trump added that the U.S. and Mexico would continue cooperating on border issues, including drug trafficking, distribution, and illegal immigration into the United States.