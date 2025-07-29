UK to recognize Palestinian state unless Israel ends humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The United Kingdom announced that it will recognize the State of Palestine in September unless Israel takes “concrete steps” to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commit to a lasting peace.

“We are determined to protect the viability of the two-state solution, and so we will recognize the state of Palestine in September before UNGA,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday. The decision comes amid ongoing hostilities in Gaza and follows a similar announcement by France five days earlier.

The UK demanded an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza to prevent mass starvation.

“We must do all we can to end the current suffering and change the situation on the ground,” the statement said.

While reaffirming its support for Israel’s right to self-defense and condemning Hamas for the October 7 attacks, the UK said recognition of Palestinian statehood is “the inalienable right of the Palestinian people” and essential to Israel’s long-term security.

It also stated that recognition is not a reward for Hamas, which it labeled a terrorist organization, but a contribution to a renewed peace process.

The UK outlined conditions for delaying recognition, including a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, an end to annexations in the West Bank, and resumed UN humanitarian aid.

“We will make an assessment ahead of UNGA on how far the parties have met these steps. No one side will have a veto on recognition through their actions or inactions,” the statement said.

In a response from Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Israel called the UK’s position “a reward for Hamas” and said it undermines ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages. The ministry cited internal British political pressures and France’s recent recognition as motivations for the shift.

In addition to recognition, the UK said it will take immediate steps to alleviate humanitarian suffering in Gaza, including joint air drops with Jordan and the evacuation of injured children for treatment in British hospitals. It also said it is preparing a longer-term political plan with key allies focused on transitional governance in Gaza and a two-state solution.

The UK’s decision follows a July 24 announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron that France will recognize Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. Macron cited the urgent need to end the war in Gaza, support the Palestinian Authority, and secure a demilitarized and viable Palestinian state as part of a regional peace framework.

Since 2024, several countries have formally recognized the State of Palestine, including Spain, Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, Malta, and Mexico. Nearly 150 nations worldwide now extend diplomatic recognition.