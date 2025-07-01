Legal
Woman arrested after false bomb threat at Miami International Airport
A woman was arrested after claiming she had a bomb in her luggage at Miami International Airport, according to officials and local media reports. No explosives were found.
21-year-old Aliyah Evans was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of making a false report and disorderly conduct, according to NBC 6, citing the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses told deputies they heard Evans claim she had a bomb in her carry-on bag while holding up her phone, which displayed what appeared to be a clock timer.
According to the arrest report cited by NBC 6, Evans instructed women and children to evacuate the area but told men to stay. She then left her bag on the ground and attempted to bypass passengers waiting in line at a checkpoint.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who were nearby intervened and detained Evans. A search of her luggage revealed no explosives, and she was taken into custody without further incident.
Authorities have not provided a motive for her actions.
Woman arrested after false bomb threat at Miami International Airport
U.S. charges 4 North Koreans in cyber plot to fund weapons development
DOJ charges 15 in record $10.6 billion health care fraud case
Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty in University of Idaho killings, avoiding death penalty
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports 6th H5N1 bird flu case this year
-
Legal2 days ago
Firefighters ambushed while responding to Idaho wildfire, at least 2 killed
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes offshore the Philippines
-
US News5 days ago
Small meteorite fragment may have struck Georgia home
-
Legal5 days ago
Armed woman blocks traffic on freeway in Houston, Texas
-
Legal4 days ago
Washington Post journalist Thomas LeGro arrested for child porn possession
-
Legal1 week ago
No threat found after vehicle investigated near White House