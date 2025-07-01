Woman arrested after false bomb threat at Miami International Airport

A woman was arrested after claiming she had a bomb in her luggage at Miami International Airport, according to officials and local media reports. No explosives were found.

21-year-old Aliyah Evans was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of making a false report and disorderly conduct, according to NBC 6, citing the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told deputies they heard Evans claim she had a bomb in her carry-on bag while holding up her phone, which displayed what appeared to be a clock timer.

According to the arrest report cited by NBC 6, Evans instructed women and children to evacuate the area but told men to stay. She then left her bag on the ground and attempted to bypass passengers waiting in line at a checkpoint.

Article continues below the player

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who were nearby intervened and detained Evans. A search of her luggage revealed no explosives, and she was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities have not provided a motive for her actions.