Legal
Woman shoots boyfriend in head, arrested after SWAT standoff near San Diego
A woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the head and barricading herself inside a trailer during a nearly five-hour-long standoff in Southern California, according to officials.
The incident began just before 1 a.m. on Monday, when deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a residence in the 100 block of Avo Drive in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies determined that 43-year-old Devin Jones and her boyfriend had been arguing inside their trailer when Jones allegedly threatened him with a knife. The victim was able to disarm her and exit the trailer.
While he was outside, Jones reportedly retrieved a rifle and fired a shot through the trailer window, striking the man in the head. He was transported to a hospital with a skull laceration that doctors said could have been fatal if the bullet had shifted slightly. He was later released.
After the shooting, Jones barricaded herself inside the trailer, prompting a SWAT response from the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail. She was taken into custody without further incident around 5:30 a.m.
Jones has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.
Woman shoots boyfriend in head, arrested after SWAT standoff near San Diego
AFP warns Gaza journalists at risk of dying from starvation
WHO says Israeli strikes hit staff housing, main warehouse in Gaza
Small plane crashes into storage units near Grand Rapids, Michigan
Most Viewed
-
Politics2 days ago
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ dies after 20 years in coma
-
US News5 days ago
Tsunami advisory issued for parts of Alaska following magnitude 7.3 earthquake
-
Legal6 days ago
Suspect barricaded inside liquor store near Nashville
-
Legal1 week ago
Church shooting in Lexington, Kentucky leaves 2 dead; trooper among injured
-
Legal7 days ago
Suspect shot by officer after brandishing firearm at North Charleston Walmart
-
Politics4 days ago
WSJ details alleged “bawdy” Trump letter in Epstein gift album
-
US News1 week ago
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 132; over 160 still missing
-
World1 week ago
Medical plane crashes after takeoff at London Southend Airport