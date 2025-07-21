Woman shoots boyfriend in head, arrested after SWAT standoff near San Diego

A woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the head and barricading herself inside a trailer during a nearly five-hour-long standoff in Southern California, according to officials.

The incident began just before 1 a.m. on Monday, when deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a residence in the 100 block of Avo Drive in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies determined that 43-year-old Devin Jones and her boyfriend had been arguing inside their trailer when Jones allegedly threatened him with a knife. The victim was able to disarm her and exit the trailer.

While he was outside, Jones reportedly retrieved a rifle and fired a shot through the trailer window, striking the man in the head. He was transported to a hospital with a skull laceration that doctors said could have been fatal if the bullet had shifted slightly. He was later released.

After the shooting, Jones barricaded herself inside the trailer, prompting a SWAT response from the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail. She was taken into custody without further incident around 5:30 a.m.

Jones has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility and is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.