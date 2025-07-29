Woman shot at day care in Los Angeles; suspect in custody

A woman was shot at a day care in northwest Los Angeles, according to officials and local media. The suspect has been taken into custody.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA that the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at a day care in the 17300 block of Firma Court, in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

While officials have not confirmed the exact location, the Kids Dream Learning Center, a day care facility operating out of a repurposed home, is located on that block. The center is situated near Robert Frost Middle School.

KTLA, citing fire officials, said two people were transported to nearby hospitals, though police indicated there was only one shooting victim, described as a female. Her condition has not been released.

The suspect was found in a Tesla near Balboa Boulevard and Sherman Way in the Lake Balboa area, close to Van Nuys Airport, and was taken into custody, according to the LAPD. The suspect’s identity and any connection to the day care or the victim have not been released.

Granada Hills is a suburban community located in the northern section of Los Angeles, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown. It is part of the larger San Fernando Valley.

Police have not released further details about a possible motive, and the investigation is ongoing.