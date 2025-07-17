WSJ details alleged “bawdy” Trump letter in Epstein gift album

The Wall Street Journal published details of a “bawdy” letter reportedly bearing President Donald Trump’s name and signature, included in a 2003 birthday album compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell for Jeffrey Epstein. The president has denied authorship, calling the letter a fake.

The letter is part of a collection of messages from Epstein associates compiled before his 2006 arrest and reviewed years ago by Justice Department investigators, according to the Wall Street Journal exclusive published on Thursday.

One page reviewed by the Journal includes typewritten dialogue between “Donald” and “Jeffrey,” framed inside the outline of a naked woman drawn in marker. The message ends with: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” Trump’s name, “Donald,” is placed below the figure’s waist in a position resembling pubic hair.

In an interview with the WSJ prior to publication, Trump denied writing the message or having any involvement with the page.

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he said. “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.” He also allegedly stated that he was preparing to sue the outlet if the story was published.

The outlet also reported that similar notes from other prominent figures also appear in the album.

The development follows Trump’s comments this week dismissing renewed public interest in Epstein’s case. Speaking at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday, he called the matter “pretty boring stuff” and said, “I don’t understand it, why would they be so interested, he is dead for a long time, he was never a big factor in terms of life.”

Trump’s comments come after the Justice Department acknowledged that Epstein did not maintain a “client list” and announced that no further files from the sex trafficking investigation would be released.

The announcement marked a reversal from earlier statements by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who had previously suggested that such a list existed and was under review.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier, died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison sentence.